Washington County Schools, in partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, has announced the launch of a Book Bus that will bring literacy resources to neighborhoods in the county.
Washington County Schools is one of 15 school districts in Tennessee that was awarded Book Bus grant funding from GELF this spring.
“This grant allows us to get books into the hands of our students, encouraging them to become lifelong readers,” Jarrod Adams, chief operations officer for Washington County Schools, said in a news release. “We are very excited about this opportunity.”
Through GELF’s Book Bus program, partnering school districts retrofit a decommissioned school bus with seating and shelving to house books and literacy resources, creating a learning space for children and families to enjoy.
The buses travel to under-resourced neighborhoods over the summer and educators lead reading workshops and provide families with resources and books.
Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer, causing a student to be behind in achievement gains for the upcoming school year, also known as “Summer Slide.” Reading four to six books has the potential to mitigate, stop or even reverse the “Summer Slide.”
GELF launched its Book Bus program in 2018, in partnership with local school systems, to establish mobile libraries that provide children and communities with access to high-quality resources.
Driven by a mission to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, GELF’s Book Bus program aims to combat learning loss and support reading and learning in the home by providing families with continued access to books and literacy tools.
“We are very proud of the Book Bus program and are grateful for the local partners in every community, who make this initiative possible,” said James Pond, GELF president. “By bringing literacy tools and a learning space directly to Tennessee communities, we want to provide every child with the opportunity for a brighter future by experiencing the joy of reading and learning in their neighborhood.”
