ELIZABETHTON — A man who had been listed as a missing person since Monday was found dead after his car was found in the Watauga River adjacent to the Broad Street Extension around 5 pm. Wednesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victim of the crash as Tyler Warren, 19. On Tuesday, the Eliza-bethton Police Department had reported Warren as a missing person and that he had last been seen on Monday. In a preliminary report, Trooper Michael Brown said Warren was driving north on Broad Street when his vehicle went off the left side of the road and into the river. Brown said speed was believed to be a factor in incident.
Chief Jason Shaw of the Elizabethton Police Department said Warren had been missing since Monday and he had been placed on the department’s missing person list on Tuesday.
Shaw said Warren was still on the missing person list when his body was discovered.
Public Information Officer Lt. Richard Garrison of the Tennessee Highway Patrol District No. 5 in Fall Branch said “I spoke to the investigating trooper and he’s advised we’re waiting on several tests to determine a possible cause as well as other evidence.
“It’ll be awhile before the investigation is complete.”