The total number of Johnson City students and faculty with COVID-19 has more than tripled since the end of November.
On Nov. 29, Johnson City Schools reported that 23 students and four faculty members had tested positive for COVID-19, which rose after two weeks to 76 students and 11 faculty on Dec. 10.
Before the increase, total COVID cases had been consistently hovering in the range of 20 to 30.
"We tend to follow right along with our community," said Jennifer Norton, the system's director of coordinated school health. "So as we see increases within our community it makes sense that we see increases within the school system. Our faculty, our students — they live within this community where numbers are going up."
The numbers appear to reflect a local swell in new COVID-19 cases, but the uptick also comes on the heels of the system officially ending its mask requirement to remain in compliance with state law.
New cases in Washington County have been on the rise since late October, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health. On Oct. 26, the seven-day average of new cases was 19.1. It has since increased to 77.3 as of Tuesday.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in late October limiting the circumstances under which school systems can issue mask requirements. Johnson City's policy was originally scheduled to expire in January, but the school system preemptively lifted its mask mandate after the governor signed the legislation on Nov. 12.
According to the Tennessean, a federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from preventing mask mandates in schools.
The law allows schools to approve a 14-day mask mandate if the governor has declared a COVID-specific state of emergency, the principal has requested universal masking, and the county's rolling infection rate is at least 1,000 cases per 100,000. Washington County's 14-day average per 100,000 on Tuesday was 51.1.
Johnson City Schools staff are also no longer involved in contact tracing. That's now the sole responsibility of the Northeast Regional Health Department, which also notifies families of potential exposures.
Previously, Norton said, staff would coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Health to help identify students and teachers who had come into close contact with a positive case. That would involve evaluating seating charts, academic schedules or other data points that could indicate potential contacts.
Norton said the state health department has always been in charge of COVID-19 quarantines and isolation, but when the region started seeing massive spikes in cases, the department reached out to the school system for assistance. Johnson City Schools stopped providing assistance after the recent spate of COVID rules went into effect.
"Always they're (the health department) the body that handles that, so it's really just kind of letting that go back to the correct people and to the people that are equipped to handle this from a public health standpoint," Norton said.
Currently, if a student tests positive, their parents will notify the school. The system asks families to contact the Tennessee Department of Health or their physician for information about when they can return to the classroom.
The Johnson City Press asked the Tennessee Department of Health last Monday for information about how the contact tracing process in Johnson City schools has changed. A spokesperson responded with links to resources detailing general contact tracing protocols.
The department said the legislature has required that officials disseminate new COVID-19 guidance, which they will post once final.
Norton said the health department typically conducts case investigations over the phone. Nobody comes to the school to conduct contact tracing. The system is still offering COVID-19 tests at all of its schools with parental consent.
Norton said it's possible that changes to the system's masking and contact tracing policies could be driving the recent increase in cases.
"There's so many factors," Norton said. "I think that's always something that's up for discussion and being looked at is what truly drives an increase or decrease. There's multiple factors, so it's never one mitigation strategy or another. It's in combination with multiple mitigation strategies."