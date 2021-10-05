ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton man received a 15-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in Carter County Criminal Court on Monday to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery.
Brian Anthony Minnick, 34, had originally been arraigned on three counts of rape of a child. The incidents allegedly occurred when Minnick was baby sitting the children in 2013. The children all reportedly described incidents of rape to investigators.
Judge Stacy Street was the judge in the case. Ryan Curtis was the prosecutor and Melanie Sellers was the public defender.
On the first guilty plea on aggravated sexual battery, Minnick was sentenced to 15 years. Under state law, someone convicted of aggravated sexual battery must serve 100% of the sentence, less the pretrial jail credit. Minnick does receive more than a year of pretrial jail credit, from Aug. 14, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2021. He was given a concurrent 15-year sentence on the second aggravated sexual battery guilty plea.
On the attempted aggravated sexual battery pleas, Minnick was given 10 years probation with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He is to be subject to all the requirements of the sexual offender registry and will have community supervision for life. He is to have no contact with the victims in the case.
Two counts of rape of a child were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.