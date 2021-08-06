Beginning Monday, Milligan University will require face masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated faculty, students, staff and visitors "during all indoor activities when physical distancing cannot be achieved."
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milligan community has exhibited true servant-leadership in protecting each other and our campus community,” Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer said in a statement. “We had a successful on-campus experience last academic year, with relatively low virus numbers. Our goal continues to be focused on delivering Milligan’s distinctive educational experience while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.”
According to Milligan's release, the policy is subject to change based on community transmission levels. You can view Milligan's safety protocols for the fall semester at Milligan.edu/returnhome.
"Milligan continues to advocate that the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and offered an on-campus vaccine clinic last spring," the press release said. "With the broad availability of effective vaccines, Milligan will operate in the fall with the expectation that students and employees will make the individual choice on how to protect themselves, their families and the campus community."