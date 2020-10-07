ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University and Tweetsie have shared a long connection. Milligan students, both from the local community and from further afield used to ride the narrow gauge train to the campus for decades.
A rest stop on the Tweetsie Trail that runs from Johnson City to Elizabethton commemorates that connection. The rest stop provides a view of the Milligan community spread beneath the high point and also offers views of the history the educational facility and the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina transportation company shared.
ET&WNC was the operator of Tweetsie and the stop has photographs of students who used the train to come and go from the campus.
Now there are people hoping to bring that old connection back. Representatives from Milligan University are interested in working with officials from the city of Elizabethton to construct a new access point from the entrance to the university to the Tweetsie Trail.
Milligan representatives have already made a presentation to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Future discussions may be made with the Elizabethton Planning Commission and the Street and Engineering departments.
City officials have no doubt the connection will be well used as Milligan has a very successful intercollegiate bicycle team.