WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Milligan University track athlete was fatally struck by a car on Thursday while running in preparation for the Colonial Relays, according to a release from the school.
Two other Milligan athletes were taken to a local hospital.
Eli Cramer, a sophomore distance runner from Murfreesboro, died from his injuries, the university said. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were injured.
Milligan said Mortimer was undergoing treatment Thursday night.
In a statement released to the Press, Milligan University said: ”We are incredibly shocked and saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were involved in an accident involving a vehicle this evening while running near Williamsburg, Virginia.
“Sophomore Eli Cramer succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also were injured. Mortimer currently is undergoing treatment. Baldy was treated and released. We covet your prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family,” the release said.
According to a release from the Virginia State Police, officer responded to a traffic crash involving several pedestrians on Williamsburg Pottery Road, near the Lightfoot Road intersection, in York County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 6:02 p.m., five members of the Milligan University men's cross country/track and field team were running along the road, when they were all struck by a two-door vehicle. The car continued down Williamsburg Pottery Road, fleeing the scene of the crash. Shortly thereafter, the car crashed into the median on Va. Highway 199. The driver was taken into custody.
The VSP said that the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending.