Milligan set for virtual Homecoming

Milligan University will host its virtual homecoming weekend Oct. 23-25, according to a Monday news release.
Traditional events, such as a fall theater production, faculty lectures and musical offerings, will be streamed on the university’s Facebook and YouTube channels over the weekend.
A highlight of the weekend will be the premiere of an original theater production, “Reconnecting,” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. This inventive production, written and performed by Milligan students, features a collection of heartfelt monologues inspired by students’ personal experiences during COVID-19.
The weekend will also feature faculty lectures and Broadway-themed musical performances by Milligan’s vocal and instrumental ensembles.
For a complete list of events and more information, visit milligan.edu/homecoming.