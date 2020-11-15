Milligan University’s tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year will be the lowest in 30 years, according to a Friday announcement from Milligan President Bill Greer.
The university’s traditional undergraduate cost, including tuition, fees, and standard room and board, will only increase by 1.49% for the next academic year.
Milligan’s total cost is expected to be $43,640 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Officials noted 99% of students at Milligan receive aid, making the net cost “considerably less than Milligan’s sticker price.”
