Milligan University has revised its fall commencement ceremony and spring calendar in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday news release.
Fall commencement will now include four small ceremonies occurring on Friday, Dec. 4; Saturday, Dec. 5; and Friday, Dec. 11. All ceremonies will take place in the university’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.
The ceremonies will honor 2020 graduates from the university’s May, July and December terms.
Master of education, doctor of education and master of science in counseling graduates will be honored on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Master of arts in humanities, master of business administration, master of science in information systems and Emmanuel Christian Seminary graduates will be recognized on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.
Master of science in occupational therapy and master of science in physician assistant studies graduates will be honored on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
Undergraduate students will be awarded their degrees on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
The university revised its spring academic calendar by extending its winter break by two weeks, delaying the start of classes until Monday, Jan. 25. The semester will end as originally scheduled on Friday, April 23, with no spring break.
The university will continue mask policies, physical distancing and daily screening requirements.
University officials said they will work closely with the Northeast Tennessee Health Department in following CDC guidelines and will monitor closely the pandemic environment, with policies adjusted as needed.
For more information on commencement or the spring calendar, visit www.milligan.edu.
Contributed to the Press