Like most students today, Milligan University students have had to learn how to navigate a new world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milligan’s theater program recently produced a play chronicling how students have coped with the challenges and hardships of the global pandemic, giving a glimpse into a day in the life of a Milligan student.
The fall production, “Reconnecting,” will be featured Saturday at 7 p.m. on Milligan’s Facebook and YouTube channels as part of the university’s virtual Homecoming weekend.
Richard Major, the director and producer, said the ambitious production “explores how the lives of Milligan students have been forever changed by COVID-19.”
“Our students’ monologues will make the audience not only think about the current state of affairs, but how students always seem to find resilient ways to make the best of times, especially through a newfound sense of humor,” the theater professor said.
Major said the pandemic made production quite the undertaking.
“By late spring I was acutely aware in order to present any kind of theater production during the fall semester I would have to assemble a group of artistic collaborators who understood the newest technology our university had available,” he said. “I almost knew immediately I wanted to devise a production which would not only be a response to the pandemic but a personal glimpse into the lives of Milligan students as to how they’ve weathered the past several months.”
Video auditions on Zoom began in early September, with rehearsals beginning on Sept. 14.
Major said he wanted to avoid politicizing the pandemic, and instead set out to create an “uplifting experience and one which ends with a message of hope.”
“Central to my thinking was to help convey the resiliency of young people and not be bogged down with gloomy aspects of the pandemic, but rather how these students creatively made use of all this time they seemed to have available to them over the past several months,” he said. “I also wanted to capture in the piece what campus life is like since our fall semester began in late August 2020.”
The 58-minute production features a nine-person cast: sophomore Hannah Alford, of Abingdon, Virginia; junior Kathryn Baylor, Columbus, Indiana; senior Abigail Haagen, Etowah, North Carolina; senior Samuel Kelly, Johnson City, Tennessee; freshman Caleb Lehman, Jonesborough, Tennessee; sophomore Joseph Reese, Nashville, Tennessee; junior Mareena Rodriguez, Dandridge, Tennessee; freshman Christy van Greunen, Terry Hall, Maryland; and freshman William Wagner, Rural Retreat, Virginia.
Artistic collaborators include junior Chase McGlamery, of Mountain City, Tennessee; Tess Evans-Shell, theater technical director and artistic designer; Nicholas Blosser, assistant professor of art; Kenny Suit, professor of cinema; Tori Giblin-Jones; Lindsey Jones; Laura Mixon Mehl; and Amy Shumaker.
“Reconnecting” has been submitted as a possible entry in the 52nd Annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 4, which selects a handful of films in the Southeast every year.
Major said he will find out whether their production was accepted by December.