Milligan offers electric vehicle charging station

The first electric vehicle charging station in Carter County has been installed on Milligan University’s campus in partnership with Elizabethton Electric System and Seven States, according to a Tuesday news release.
The charging station is located in the parking lot across from Milligan’s newly renovated McMahan Student Center.
The charging station offers Level 2, 7.2 kilowatt chargers, and two electric vehicles will be able to charge simultaneously. Users will pay based on the length of time spent charging, and payments can be made through the ChargePoint App.
The addition of an electric charging station is part of Milligan’s commitment to implementing green initiatives across campus, according to the university.
In 2016, Milligan overhauled campus infrastructure to reduce energy consumption by more than 20%. The improvements included replacing more than half of the HVAC equipment on campus; renovating the P.H. Welshimer Memorial Library with new ceilings and lighting; significantly reducing water use across campus by approximately 6,722,000 gallons per year; and creating a website and central energy dashboard to monitor energy use in real time.