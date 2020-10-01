Milligan makes testing optional for 2021 applications

ACT or SAT exam scores will be an optional part of the application process at Milligan University, according to a Wednesday news release.
The process allows prospective students to decide whether they would like their exam scores to be considered in the 2021 college application and scholarship awarding process.
“We are making this change to give Milligan applicants a choice that we hope will ease the anxiety many students and families are experiencing as a result of test-taking disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kristin Wright, Milligan’s director of admissions. “We still encourage students to take a standardized test — the ACT, SAT or CLT — as they play an important role in determining course placement for our students.”
This change to the application process applies to domestic and international first-time students with less than 24 previous college credits obtained after high school. Transfer students with more than 24 college credits are evaluated on their college GPA for admission and scholarships.
For more information, visit www.milligan.edu.