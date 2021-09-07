ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University will be celebrating homecoming next month on Oct. 22-23. There will be plenty of events planned, including a reception for Vintage Buffs, celebratory dinner, a “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” musical, and the traditional homecoming parade.
Homecoming gets started with a special campus preview day on Friday, Oct. 22. There will also be a Vintage Buffs Reception for alumni who graduated 50 our more years ago. The reception will take place on Friday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Fife Fireside Room in Thompson Center.
The Celebrate Milligan Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the McCormick Dining Center at Sutton Hall. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Special recognition will include Distinguished Alumni Eric Deaton (BS ’83); Clay Runnels (MBA ’06); Jamie Swift (BSN ’99) and Athletics Hall of Fame inductees: Austin Ellis (BS ’12) and Gillian Giffen Johnson (BS ’12).
The musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be presented Oct. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at McGlothlin-Street Theatre, Gregory Center. All Seats will be reserved and are $10. Milligan.tix.com (on sale Sept. 21, 2021).
Events on Saturday begin early with the Milligan Buffalo 5K Run and 2.5K walk at 8 a.m. (Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. in the Upper Level of Lacy Fieldhouse. Registration is $25, $15 at registration after Oct. 18. Hosted by Associated Ladies for Milligan (ALM), proceeds benefit student scholarships at Milligan.
Lunch in the tent will be at noon at the Tent on Sword Commons. Tickets are $13. For children aged 10 and under, tickets are $8 and must be purchased in advance. Lunch includes freshly grilled hamburgers and all-beef hotdogs, a baked potato bar, tasty sides and homemade seasonal desserts. Gluten free and vegetarian options available.
The Homecoming Parade is planned for 1-2 p.m. on Saturday. Most of the parade route will be on Blowers Boulevard, through the heart of the campus.
The Milligan Music Department will present a short, family-friendly concert that showcases the music of animated film at 3:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium of Seeger Chapel . The music will include “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, “Touch the Sky” from Brave, “Somewhere Out There” from An American Tail, “How Far I’ll Go from Moana, and “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt. Also included will be scores from “The Little Mermaid, Coco, Ratatouille, Trolls, and Madagascar. The concert will be performed by Milligan’s Concert Choir, Women’s Chorale, Heritage, Guitar Ensemble, and Orchestra.
There will be an art exhibit: “The Outside” by Nick Blosser, retired Milligan professor at 11 a.m. at the Milligan Art Gallery at Derthick Hall.
Separating Fact from Fiction: A special screening of “Bridge of Spies”, with commentary and questions and answers from 7-10 p.m. at Mary B. Martin Auditorium, Seeger Chapel. Join Francis Gary Powers Jr., son of legendary U-2 spy plane pilot and class of 1950 Milligan alumnus Francis Gary Powers, for a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s 2015 movie starring Tom Hanks. The movie portrays the story of Powers, who was shot down over the former Soviet Union in 1960 and imprisoned for espionage, and the intrigue and negotiations that led to the 1962 exchange of spies on Glienicke Bridge near Berlin. Powers Jr., a founder of the Cold War Museum, served as a consultant on the movie.