Milligan University faculty and staff returned to campus Friday to assist staff with outdoor campus beautification efforts before students arrive on campus.
Milligan’s faculty and staff divided into small groups to complete a checklist of outdoor projects, including landscaping, painting and pressure washing, as part of Milligan’s annual Campus Work Day.
Milligan students are scheduled to begin arriving on campus on Aug. 21, with classes beginning Aug. 25.
To learn more about Milligan’s plans for the fall semester, visit www.milligan.edu/returnhome.
From staff reports