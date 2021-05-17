Milligan University graduate Jan Kuepper, of Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, received a fellowship by national college honors society Alpha Chi just weeks after graduating from the university earlier this month.
Alpha Chi annually awards 26 scholarships and fellowships to student members across the country who submit their work to a rigorous, national competition. Kuepper received the H. Y. Benedict Fellowship which provides $3,000 for the first year of graduate study toward a master’s degree, doctorate or professional degree. Kuepper graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and will return to Milligan this fall to pursue a Master of Business Administration.
“Jan is an outstanding student who consistently demonstrates academic excellence combined with a deep passion for learning,” Kristal Dove, assistant professor of business administration, said in a statement. “The work he submitted for this fellowship was an incredible display of critical thought surrounding a topic that is not only relevant to his primary area of interest, banking, but also centered on the impact of the foremost issue of today, COVID-19. As there is limited academic literature surrounding this issue, what distinguishes Jan’s work is his original contribution to this field, as well as his ability to articulate his findings in a manner that is clear, concise and profound.”
As an undergraduate student, Kuepper served as team captain for Milligan’s men’s soccer team which became AAC regular season champions in 2021, and he was named AAC First Team All-Conference. He was a co-founder of Milligan’s investment club and was selected twice for Milligan’s Greer-Mahan Scholarship. In his last semester, he interned with the Bank of Tennessee.
