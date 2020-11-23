Milligan University recently released President Bill Greer’s 2020 Report, giving a glimpse into the state of the university.
Greer said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the private Christian university has “adapted, persevered and continues to move forward.”
Milligan has experienced a lot of change over the past year alone. During the 2019-20 school year, Milligan changed its name from Milligan College to Milligan University. Greer said the name change reflects what the institution was already considered by many.
With that change came a new logo, major renovations for a new McMahan Student Center and the first graduates of the institution’s engineering, physician studies and humanities programs. Those programs are now among more than 100 major, minor and pre-professional programs at Milligan.
Though many institutions feared steep enrollment declines due to the public health crisis, the university reported record enrollment.
Milligan enrolled more than 1,300 students for the first time in its 150-year history, representing an 8% increase from last year.
“I’m pleased that Milligan has been able to continue the pursuit of our Christian higher education mission even in the midst of a pandemic. While we braced for a drop in enrollment because of COVID-19, we were pleasantly surprised with record enrollment this fall,” he said.
“At the same time, we celebrated our transition from Milligan College to Milligan University, unveiled a newly remodeled student center, and recognized the first graduates from important programs like engineering and physician assistant studies,” he continued. “I’m proud of the great work from our faculty, staff and students, and I’m grateful for our alumni and friends who make our work possible.”
The university was also named among U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges in 2019 and was one of three Tennessee schools to rank in the top 15 in any category.
The university jumped 10 spots to 13th among the Best Regional Universities in the South and ranked fourth in the Best Value Schools category, up two spots from the previous year.
