Students, faculty and staff from Milligan University crowded into the Seeger Chapel on campus Tuesday morning to remember Eli Cramer, a student and track athlete who died after he and two of his teammates were hit by a man police believe was driving while impaired when they were practicing for a meet in Virginia.
"I have asked myself why, and I know we don't necessarily need to worry about that answer because I know that Eli is in God's hands," said Milligan's Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Chris Lane. "But what I also know is that perhaps this may have happened so that so many more have the opportunity to know this young man and grow from this young man, and learn from this young man, because I did."
Cramer, 20, was on a practice run with several teammates and an assistant coach in Williamsburg, Virginia, ahead of a track meet at the nearby College of William and Mary on Thursday, when three of them were struck by a car that police said fled the scene and crashed shortly after. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also struck. Baldy was treated and released from a nearby hospital, while Mortimer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and returned to Johnson City over the weekend.
Virginia State Police arrested Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, alleging that he was behind the wheel of the car. Mancia is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including DUI-manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.
"He was a phenomenal young man, and he made an impact on those around him," said Milligan's Athletic Director Christian Pope. "In his time here with us, he achieved much and he's left us with precious memories that we can cherish forever."
The memorial service was one filled with both tears and laughter as school administrators paid tribute to a man whose life was taken too soon, while his friends and teammates shared touching personal stories illustrating the kind of person Cramer was. Ethan Pfister, one of Cramer's friends and teammates, shared a story about the time the two of them were playing around at practice and Cramer accidentally ripped his favorite jacket.
After he ripped the jacket, Pfister said Cramer took off running and the two avoided each other the rest of the day. Then, later that night, Pfister received a message from Cramer.
"He searched for the jacket online," Pfister said, pausing to compose himself. "It was an older model so he had to do some digging. He found the exact jacket, and he pasted the link and said, 'Hey, man. I'm really sorry. I can either order this for you or I can (send you money).' And I think that speaks to how considerate he was."
Pfister said Cramer was "a loyal teammate, a better brother and he was just a joyful soul."
At the end of the ceremony, Mortimer — with his arm in a sling and using a cane to walk — led everyone in a prayer.
As students left the chapel, some discussed plans for the afternoon, while others walked with their arms around each other and wept for their friend as they made their way back to their vehicles.