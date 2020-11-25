Milligan business programs receive accreditation

Milligan University’s business programs in the William B. Greene, Jr. School of Business and Technology have received accreditation from the Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners for the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, according to a Wednesday news release.
“One of Milligan’s first academic programs, dating back over 150 years, was business administration, and it is gratifying to know that our business programs continue to be relevant to the marketplace and of high quality,” Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer said.
“I offer my congratulations to the business program faculty for achieving the milestone of ACBSP accreditation.”
ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within Milligan’s William B. Greene, Jr. School of Business and Technology meet the rigorous educational standards established by council.
For more information, visit www.milligan.edu.