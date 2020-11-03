ELIZABETHTON — Will Robinson has moved from a college on one end of Elizabethton to one on the other side of town. Robinson had been been assistant basketball coach at Milligan University. He will now become a member of the faculty of the Tennessee college of Applied Technology Elizabethton, where he will teach administrative office technology.
Robinson’s new position was announced last week by TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins.
A 2018 graduate of Milligan, Robinson had a double major in business and psychology with a concentration in sports management.
In 2013 and 2014, he was involved in rebuilding homes in New Jersey that had been damaged by Hurricane Sandy. Since 2014, he has served as co-director of Milligan University’s summer basketball camp.