Fabian Aundra Miller was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Carter Criminal Court on Thursday on a methamphetamine-related charge.
The count stems from a joint investigation involving the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Miller was one of 43 people charged with conspiracy to possess 300 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver. Miller was arrested on the charge on Sept. 20, 2019. Investigators said the offense took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 13, 2019.
Miller is classified as a standard offender and must serve 30 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street also fined Miller $2,000 for the Elizabethton Police Department Drug Fund and $250 for the Drug Testing Fund.