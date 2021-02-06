ELIZABETHTON —After serving 18 years as a member of the Carter County Election Commission, Millard Garland stepped down at the end of 2020.
Since last year’s presidential election was one of the most controversial in the history of the United States, some may wonder if that controversy might have had something to do with Garland’s decision to leave the board. He is quick to say that was not the case. As has been the case fordfor all 18 years of his service, last year’s election went smoothly in Carter County, without difficulty and controversy, even though there were. As usual,. A few write-in campaigns.
Garland is quick to not only say that the election went smoothly, and to attribute it the smoothness to the good working ship work of the election commission and the hard-working staff of the county election office.
“Tracy and her staff have always done an outstanding job” said Garland, referring to Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris and the full time and part timestaff who do the work of setting up and runningrun the federal, state, county and municipal elections held in Carter County.
Garland has been working with the election office since he was appointed to the commission in 2002. He is a Democrat and at that time state election commissions were organized so that there were three Democrats and two Republicans on the commission.
The Democrats controlled the General Assembly and decided how the election commissions should be set up. That changed when the Republicans finally gained the majority in the General Assembly. The organization of the election commissions changed so that there would be three Repub-licans and two Democrats in each election commission.
Garland survived the Democrat drawdown and the commission and the election office continued to work together as a team.
Garland said there were occasional dsputes. He remembers one occasion when there was a strong disagreement between Republican member Dean Perry and Democrat member Sid Davidson. Garland said things continued to get hotter and hotter until he finally told them to stop and stay quiet while the matter was resolved.
But he said that was a rare incident. For the most part the commissioners and the staff got along very well, everyone working together to achieve a good election. He said there were always a few things that went wrong, such as occasional computer glitches. Those were always overcome, but sometimes led to short delays.
Garland said one of the difficult challenges has been write-in campaigns. He said some of these campaigns have been very large, such as the time Chris Mathes mounted a write-in campaign to be returned as sheriff.
Garland said one of the things he is most proud of during his time on the commission was the move from the courthouse to the new election commission office at 116 Holston Ave.
“We really didn’t have enough space at the courthouse,” Garland said. “Election Commissioner Paul Souder sure did a great job working so hard on that project.” He said the new location has “been real efficient.”
Garland said another hard-working commissioner was Doug Buckles, who died while still serving on the board last year. “Doug was one you could always count on,” Garland said. ‘It was sad when he passed, I really miss Doug.”
Harris said Garland has certainly earned a well-deserved separation from the board. Diane Wild has taken his place on the board, but Harris said he will attend one more board meeting on Monday morning, where the commissioners will salute him and present him with a commemoration for his 18 years of faithful service.