The Mill Spring Makers Faire is returning to Jonesborough next weekend after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the second edition of the event, which highlights local artists and artisans on the streets of downtown.
“We are really excited,” said Town Events Coordinator Melinda Copp. “We have a great lineup of makers and craftsmen. I think during the pandemic a lot of people were really able to focus on their craft, and we have a lot of new makers out there, too, so we’re excited to really feature some of the area’s best makers and also some really new ones that have some amazing handmade goods to offer.”
The inaugural event was held in 2019 and drew hundreds to downtown Jonesborough’s Spring Street and Mill Spring Park, where the outdoor marker will be held again this year. Copp said she’d like to see the faire become a bi-annual event, with one in the spring and another in the fall to allow people to do some holiday shopping.
“I’m just really looking forward to seeing what everyone brings to the table,” said Copp, later adding “I think it’s going to be a really good look at some new artists as well.”
The Mill Spring Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Mill Spring Makers Market’s Facebook page.
“If you’re looking for local crafts and you enjoy perusing local artisans, then this is going to be the place to be,” Copp said.