Due to a large turnout expected at a drive-through milk giveaway to be held Friday, July 17, in Johnson City, the distribution location has been changed.
Free gallons of whole or 2% milk will be available from 9 a.m.-noon, or until supplies are depleted, in the “Lot 22” parking area at East Tennessee State University, located directly behind the University Plaza (EarthFare) shopping center on West State of Franklin Road.
Those receiving milk should remain in their automobiles as volunteers place the container of milk in the trunk or rear of their vehicle.
The free milk is being made available through a partnership of a nonprofit group dairy farmers, the Washington County AG Partnership and UT Extension to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.