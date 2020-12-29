ELIZABETHTON — New Year’s Day is traditionally one of the coldest holidays of the year, but with weather forecast calling for milder temperatures about 40 degrees warmer than last week’s white Christmas, this could be a holiday to break away from the bowl games and enjoy some outdoor activities.
There has long been a few outdoor activities planned for New Year’s Day in Carter County. One of the most well known is the Annual Frostbite Sailboat Race sponsored by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club. This will be the 21st edition of the event, which always starts at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. It always starts at Lakeshore Marina and heads up the lake towards Watauga Point. The boats then make a 180 degree turn and race back to Lakeshore.
U.S. Highway 321 skirts along the edge of the lake, providing many great places to pull off and watch the race. , and even provides a chance to view the race from different locations. Most of the pulloffs are elevated above the lake, making for great views.
For a bit more exercise, another traditional New Year’s Day event is the First Day Hike sponsored across the state by the Tennessee State Parks. The state initiative is part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes that take place across the nation. In Tennessee, First Day Hikes take place from Reelfoot Lake to Fall Creek Falls to Warriors Path, and every state park in between, the state park system provides a great first step on accomplishing one New Year’s resolution.
The First Day Hike for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is called “Walking in Frontier Footsteps”, and will take place at the park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The hike will begin near the picnic are at the kiosk.
Ranger Cory Franklin will lead the hike through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. Franklin will tell about the historic events that took place at Sycamore Shoals in the late 18th century and their significance in the creation of the state and the country. Dress appropriately for the weather and the uneven terrain. Space is limited and preregistration can be done online at: https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/first-day-hike--walking-in-frontier-footsteps.
Sadly, the First Day Hike for Carter County’s other state park, Roan Mountain State Park, is already full. This is a hike that connect the Moonshiners’ Run, the Turkey Trot and the Forest Road Trails.
Roan Mountain does offer another excursion on Saturday, Jan. 2. That is the Peg Leg GeoVenture from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The group will meet at the Visitor Center porch. Ranger Phil Hylen will lead the expedition to the Peg Leg Mine. The group should find evidence of iron mountain that took place in Roan Mountain at the turn of the 20th century. There will even be a chance to break up a geode and see what treasures are inside.
The cost of the hike is $5 and participants should dress for the weather and terrain. The hike is a half mile long. Preregistration can be made at: https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/peg-leg-geoventure-01022021.
But there are plenty of opportunities to explore Carter County’s many other hiking trails during the predicted 60 degree day. The county has more miles of the Appalachian Trail within it and on its borders than any other county in the nation. Unlike the summertime, the views on the trail are not enclosed in the “green tunnel” of the dense forest. You can see vistas at this time of year that are not available in the warm months.