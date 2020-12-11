People don’t seem to fully understand just how bad it is for small businesses right now.
“Everybody thinks everybody is just going to come out of this unscathed,” said Dave Garnett, one of the co-owners of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City.
Businesses, however, have gotten to a point where they simply have nothing left, Garnett said, and customers may end up seeing a cascade of small establishments close over the next month because of the economic headwinds stirred by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mid City Grill wants to help prevent that eventuality.
Over the next two weeks, Mid City Grill is holding a gift card giveaway for customers who bring in a receipt from a regional small business dated Dec. 10 or after. Participants must also leave their name and contact info. No purchase at Mid City Grill is required.
If the restaurant gets a good response for the giveaway, it’s something that Garnett said he wouldn’t mind continuing.
“We just want to try to help somebody,” he said.
Garnett said he hopes this encourages locals to support small businesses, which are running on fumes after months of economic hardship.
Driving down Eastman Road in Kingsport or Roan Street in Johnson City on a Friday or Saturday night, Garnett said he sees chains packed with people. At the same time, there are hardly any customers at small businesses, he said.
Garnett said small business owners aren’t struggling because it’s their own fault.
“They’re trying their hardest,” he said, “but these are situations out of their control. They’re just losing everything.”
Garnett estimated that Mid City Grill has lost about 40% of its revenue because of the outbreak, and people seem to be more unforgiving about setbacks that are out of a business’s control.
Supply chain issues have made it necessary for businesses to stop serving certain menu items or selling certain products, and customers have complained about establishments requiring them to wear masks inside.
“You don’t see this happening with the big stores,” he said. “It’s OK for an Outback (Steakhouse) to ask you to wear a mask, but if the mom-and-pop store asks you then everybody just wants to see that place go down.”
Garnett said he hears a lot of people say Johnson City is like a small Asheville, but he said Asheville is Asheville because of its small businesses.
“There’s not much to Johnson City without these small businesses,” he said.