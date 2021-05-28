The man shot by Johnson City police officers Thursday night had been refused entry to a downtown bar because he had a gun, which he later used to threaten other people, District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Friday.
The 52-year-old Michigan man’s name has not been released pending notification of his relatives. Baldwin said the man, who was shot five times, was in critical condition but is expected to recover.
“He wanted to go into a bar, and they wouldn’t allow him in because he had a gun,” Baldwin said. “He went out and threatened at least five citizens with the gun, racking it, telling them he was going to shoot them.”
Five calls were made to 911 to report the incident, and when police arrived near the railroad tracks behind White Duck Taco, they encountered the man, Baldwin said.
“He pointed the gun at them … they shot him,” after being threatened, Baldwin said. Three officers fired their weapons a total of 25 times from 125 feet away.
Baldwin said he believes at this time that the officers did the right thing because the man was threatening them and others. He also said the distance from which the officers shot was much farther than what they are qualified for in police training.
Baldwin said the man is former military and had items on him saying as much. He also believed the man was being treated for some type of military-related issues.
“I think the police responded appropriately,” Baldwin said. “If a guy is walking downtown with a gun and threatening people, something needed to be done.”
According to the TBI, which always investigates police-involved shootings, police responded to a report of an armed man causing a disturbance in the 100 block of Buffalo Street around 8 p.m. And, “as officers interacted with the man, he displayed the gun, resulting in officers firing their weapons,” a TBI statement reads.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
A nearby witness reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area near White Duck Taco Shop and Founders Park, which was taped off for much of Thursday night. Used medical supplies littered the ground near the train tracks.
Baldwin said he could release no other details at this time.
The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.