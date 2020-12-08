One of more than 50 people arrested in Carter County earlier this year in a widespread methamphetamine conspiracy case pleaded guilty to four other charges on Tuesday in Jonesborough.
Nicholas Wayne Richardson was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess meth 300 g. or more with intent to sell or deliver in the large case, but he also had charges of possession of meth for resale and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony in Carter and Washington counties. In exchange for his guilty plea to those charges, the conspiracy charge in Carter County was dismissed.
The charges he pleaded guilty to stem from a traffic stop in July 2019 in Washington County, and the Carter County charges came from a domestic assault call that led to his arrest.
Richardson had not been indicted on the charges to which he pleaded Tuesday, but he agreed to move forward without a grand jury hearing his case.
Richardson was sentenced to five years each on the weapons charges for a total of 10 years. Under Tennessee law that sentence must be served at 100%. He was sentenced to six years on each possession of meth for resale charge, which was suspended to probation.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw announced in August 2019 that their departments had made 52 arrests as they rounded up 44 people who had been indicted by a grand jury in the conspiracy case.
The investigation, code-named Operation Sundown, led to the 44 indictments, which in turn led to the roundup Aug. 20-21 by officers of the sheriff’s department, police department, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security.
They also reported seizing more than $31,000 worth of methamphetamine, as well as other drug assets including money and vehicles. Authorities are still searching for six suspects in connection with the case.
Others charged and already convicted in the conspiracy case included:
Kristin Dawn Bach, 31 — conspiracy to possess meth 300 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver. She was sentenced to 13½ years.
Dave Charles Bowling, 50 — conspiracy to possess meth 300 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver, two counts of sale of schedule II, and violation of probation. He received a 13½-year prison sentence.
Richard Alan Stout, 41 — conspiracy to possess meth 300 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver, two counts of sale of schedule II. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Brandy Danyelle Hilton, 37 —conspiracy to possess meth 300 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver, sale of schedule II, sale of schedule II in a drug-free school zone, possession of schedule II with intent to sell or deliver, possession of schedule IV with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a felony, unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacture, sale, or delivery of schedule II drug. She was prosecuted in federal court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. There is no parole system in the federal system.
Other indicted suspects arrested still have cases pending in Carter County Criminal Court.