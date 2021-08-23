ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced the lineup of entertainment for the annual Covered Bridge Days festival, set for an unusual fall appearance on Sept. 24-26 this year. The change from the event’s usual date in early June is because of the renovation work on the Elk Avenue Bridge this summer.
“A lot of time was spent helping an entertainment schedule that not only included a variety of musical styles, but a variety of local and ‘superstar’ acts as well,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
“We feel the citizens from our community and those who are traveling here from other states, will equally enjoy the acts we have put together,” Nanney said. He said there is so much entertainment being provided that there will be a secondary stage “Betsy’s Back Porch” which will be constructed near the moth of the Covered Bridge and will include local dance groups and a King and Queen of the Doe beauty pageant.
The entertainment gets started at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 with Songs of the South, an Alabama tribute band on the Main Stage. Songs of the South is a high-energy Alabama tribute band.
At 8 p.m. Merle Monroe will perform on the main stage, featuring Daniel Grindstaff, born and raised in Elizabethton and considered to be among the elite banjo players; Tim Raybon, who has a natural vocal ability that has been described as “real”, so real that it needs no electronic masking of any sort/ and Merle Monroe, brining bluegrass, authentic country, and gospel American music centered around heartfelt vocals taking you back to the country. They are nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association New Artist of the Year Award.
The entertainment starts early on Sept. 25.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Queen and King of the Doe Beauty Pageant will take place at the Betsy’s Back Porch Stage. Named for the Covered Bridge itself (the Queen of the Doe), this beauty pageant will be open to boys and girls of all ages. There will be prizes awarded for different age categories.
At noon on the Main Stage Downtown Country will be featured. Downtown Country is a dynamic, hard driving local band. The band specializes in classic country and the group are always a favorite.
At 1:30 p.m., the Covered Bridge Cloggers will be featured on Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
At 2 p.m., the Bullseye Band will perform on the Main Stage. Michael Little and his two brothers, Patrick and Mark, formed the band in 1982. They have been playing for almost 40 years together. They play a mix of Southern rock, country, and a variety of music that appeals to the masses.
At 3:30 p.m., the Appalachian Irish Dance Company will perform on Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
At 4 p.m. The Dimestore Cowboys will take the Main Stage. The Dimestore Cowboys are modern day pioneers of a traditional country music revival. Based in Johnson City, the eclectic union of musicians was originated by James Brashears and Jason Shaffer, who are bonded by their belief that current pop country has eroded the roots of traditional country music. They are also bonded by their desire to get back to the basics.
At 5:30 p.m. the Trailblazer Cloggers will be on the Betsy’s Back Porch Stage. This group has been a staple of Covered Bridge Days for 50 years.
At 6 p.m. the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band will take the Main Stage. This band is a collective group of singers, musicians, and songwriters from Northeast Tennessee. The back has been invited to pay at festivals across the U.S., riverboat weddings in Nashville, and regular guests at the Carter Fold in Hilston’s, Va. and have played the “Song of the Mountains” public television series three times.
At 7:30 p.m. the Watts Dancers will be in front of the Main Stage. For 60 years, Watts Dance Studio has provided comprehensive training in the dance arts. The group has been performing at Covered Bridge Days since the beginning.
At 8 p.m. T.G. Sheppard takes the Main Stage. T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. This passion, along with 21 number one hits and being ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, has made him one of the most popular live performers on tour today. It only natural with a show chock full of chart topping hits like “Last Cheaters Waltz”, “I Loved ‘Em Everyone”, “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven”, and “Party Time” that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment has truly made him one of the legends in country music.
On Sunday, Sept 25 the day begins at 2 p.m. with One Church Worship on the Main Stage. This group is a collection of praise bands from local churches and sure to be a highlight of the weekend’s entertainment.
At 4 p.m. Sacred Harmony takes the Main Stage. With 15 years in music ministry, Sacred Harmony is singing to sold out crowds and garnering attention across the nation with their own unique sound. The Tennessee based trio has captivated crowds with their stage performance, ushering them into a place of worship through the message they deliver.