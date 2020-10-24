Saying you fell in love with mental health might cause someone to raise an eyebrow your way, but that’s exactly what’s kept psychotherapist Donita Denton, LCSW — Licensed Clinical SociaL Worker — in the field for nearly 40 years.
“I initially became interested in social work because I had a niece who was adopted. I always thought I would work with DCS; however I quickly decided that was not my forte,” Denton said recently.
She also considered education, but it also didn’t take her long to decide to reroute her focus.
“As a child wanted to be a teacher. That was my initial degree until I was doing an elective course at an elementary school and a child showed me where their dad had spanked them. There were marks on their back. I knew that teaching was not for me because there was nothing I could do about that,” except report it.
That’s what led Denton toward the mental health field.
“During my undergrad field placement at ETSU, I was placed at Watauga Mental Health in the deinstitutionalization program,” she said.
Part of her job was moving chronically ill patients to community group homes to help resocializing them.
“Essentially that program was about moving long term psychiatric patients who resided at places like Lakeshore ...that’s where I fell in love with mental health.”
Denton’s career took her from being a psychiatric technician, the assistant director at the Bristol Crisis Center, back to Watauga working in-patient mental health. She was also one of the staffers who transported patients from Watauga Mental Health to Woodridge when that facility opened.
From there she was the director of a psychiatric and substance abuse program at Tacoma Hospital then went to the VA where she spent the next 25 and half years before retiring, but she really didn’t retire at all because she still continues her private practice she started in 1990.
“My most beloved job was being the coordinator of the ex-pow program. To work with the prisoners of war and how grateful they were in spite of a traumatic experience. They were just such a grateful group of veterans.”
She also worked closely with veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
“Unlike other wars, they never knew who their enemies were. It could have been anybody. My heart really broke with hearing the stories of the traumatic events they had to endure.”
Why is the Bristol, Tennessee native still working?
“Because I love what I do.”
What is your job and what do you find most satisfying about it? Psychotherapist – Helping people come to a peaceful place with themselves.
Where is your ideal vacation destination? Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks. The Tetons are my sanctuary, my hallowed place so to speak...just the beauty. They’re just so magnificent. I’ve been five times and look forward to going back.
How do you describe Johnson City to people who may not be familiar with our region? Medium size town that is small enough to be easy, large enough to meet your needs. Beautiful area that is surrounded by beautiful mountains, 1 ½ hours from Smokey Mountain NP
Do you ever find yourself daydreaming, and if so what about? Being a full-time RV’er — her form of camping, aka “glamping” — and traveling. I’m a big fan of Europe, too. I was introduced to RVing by my best friend, Judy Cole. She and I and another friend from Atlanta have traveled all across the united states and I’ve been fortunate enough to have been in 49 of the 50 states and would have knocked Hawaii off the list if it wouldn’t have been the pandemic.
5.) Do you have a hobby or interest that might surprise some to know? Scrapbooking. I love to document all my memories from my trips and family memories. It’s like taking the trip all over again.
Fast Facts:
1.) Favorite fruit: Scott’s strawberries
2.) Last book you read: CJ Box series, mysteries set in Wyoming.
3.) Dogs or cats: Cats
4.) Favorite TV shows: This Is US; NCIS; Blue Bloods
5.) Favorite local restaurant : Red Meze