The leadership of Frontier Health has approved a plan to raise the pay and salaries of employees of the behavioral and mental health provider.
According to a news release from the company, Frontier Health’s board agreed in December to increase wages in the health system. Officials said the decision was made as a result of the region’s “challenging and changing landscape around both hiring and retaining team members.”
The new pay plan became effective Jan. 3 and brings up Frontier Health’s minimum pay up to $13.50 an hour. The move will also result in significant increases to pay rates for additional positions within the organization.
Starting rates for master’s level therapists, licensed practical nurses and case managers are increasing by more than $4 an hour. That will put the starting rate for licensed therapists at $23.75 an hour, licensed-eligible masters therapists ar $21.75 an hour and LPN’s to $19.85 an hour.
Case managers will be paid $18.27 an hour and direct support specialists will receive pay starting at $14.50 an hour. In addition, all full-time positions include what the company calls “an excellent” benefits package.
“With the ever-increasing need in our community for mental health and substance related services, Frontier’s ability to serve is more important than ever,” Kristie Hammonds, Frontier Health’s president and CEO, said in a statement released Wednesday. “Our team members are essential to meet these needs. We are hopeful the change in compensation structure will enable us to retain and recruit individuals who have a passion to serve.”
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse and vocational rehabilitation services since 1957. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 467-3600.