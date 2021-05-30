A Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held Monday at the Doughboy statue in Johnson City’s Memorial Park.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and will be hosted by the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion. The event will be staged at the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” at 105 E. Main St.
Remembering Their Sacrifice
Bryon Lauzon, commander of the American Legion post, said the ceremony will be conducted “in the tradition of standing to sing the National Anthem.”
He said the Memorial Day event will specifically honor Americans who were killed in battle or died as a result of wounds they received in combat.
“We would like people on Memorial Day to remember why we recognize this day and the freedoms we enjoy as a result of their sacrifices,” the commander said.
Laying A Wreath
Lauzon and former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, will be placing a wreath at the base of the Doughboy statue, which was presented to the city in 1935 and bears bronze placards honoring those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa.
“Members of the American Legion have a warm spot in our hearts for the Doughboy statue,” he said.
In addition to Roe, who retired from Congress last year, state Sen Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy are also scheduled to speak at the ceremony.
Lauzon said the ceremony is expected to take 45 minutes.