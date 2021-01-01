The main goal of the Watauga Lake Sailing Club is to teach people how to sail.
“I think that’s what most people have in common in the sailing club is that they love to teach other people and share the sport with them,” said member-at-large Jim Little.
“It’s just been a bad year for that unfortunately,” he added, referencing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Weather forced the Watauga Lake Sailing Club on Friday to postpone its annual Frostbite Race until Saturday.
An alert on the National Weather Service website for Northeast Tennessee Saturday warned of heavy rainfall with damaging wind gusts in the Tennessee mountains and foothills.
The Frostbite Race, now in its 21st year, typically acts as an annual kickoff for the club, which will host a series of races and activities throughout a normal year. The club’s members will take people sailing and also has a summer camp for kids.
The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Lakeshore Marina Sailboat Dock in Hampton. It will be viewable from Watauga Point State Recreation Area or other spots around the marina.
Little said the club was founded in 1979 and has 178 people on its mailing list. The Frostbite Race will normally have seven to 15 boats participate and lasts for about an hour and a half.
Upward of 50 people may stop by for the event, which also includes food.
Organizers have asked attendees to wear face masks and practice social distancing during public gatherings as a precaution against COVID-19.
Although it occurs during the winter, Little said the weather can vary wildly on the day of the race: Some years participants have been able to wear shorts and short-sleeve shirts, but sailors have also fought through limited visibility and snow coming down at 45 degree angles.
But it can also be a nice, quiet sport.
“It’s very enjoyable from that aspect,” Little said. “You can listen to music, talk to each other without talking over an engine.”
Club Commodore Billy Becker said the group has a wide range of members representing different ages and socio-economic statuses. Some live five to 10 minutes from the lake, and others drive a couple of hours to enjoy a weekend on the water.
“It’s just nice talking with people who have the same likes,” he said.
Becker has been sailing for a long time and recalls embarking on a sailing trip by himself in Florida when he was about 10 or 11 years old.
“That’s just what we did was just sailing,” he said, “and it was fun.”