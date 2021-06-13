Megan Roberts has been named Executive Director for Academic Advisement at East Tennessee State University.
A newly created role at ETSU, the director is the university’s principal leader of undergraduate advisement. Her office will work in close partnership with advisors and other student success professionals at ETSU to create and carry out initiatives to promote student success, retention and graduation. This includes fostering the application of national best practices in advising and serving as an advocate for ETSU’s advising professionals across campus.
Roberts has been with ETSU since 2012. She spent two years as an academic advisor for ETSU’s Medical Professions Advisement Office where she worked closely with students in the Pre-Health Living Learning Community and also advised students on professional school requirements for several health care disciplines.
In 2015, she moved to the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences where she spent three years as an academic advisor before being promoted to Director of Student Success.
“I am very pleased that Megan Roberts will be East Tennessee State University’s first executive director of advising, Dr. Joe Sherlin, Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment, said. “The creation of this new position represents our university’s commitment to ensuring the success of every undergraduate student.”
Roberts holds a B.S. degree in psychology from Florida State University and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from University of South Florida. She is currently a doctoral candidate in ETSU’s Clemmer College.
“ETSU recognizes the vital role academic advising professionals play in helping our undergraduate students stay in college, succeed in college, and graduate,” added Dr. Bill Kirkwood, Associate Vice President, Student Life and Enrollment.
