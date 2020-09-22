When he first received it, city employee Jamieson Hamilton thought his new assignment could be stressful.
“But I’m a people person,” he said. “I love being out in the community.”
Normally handling programming at the Memorial Park Community Center and the Langston Centre, Hamilton has recently assumed a new role working hand-in-hand with Johnson City’s code enforcement office: Visiting local businesses to check on and encourage compliance with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) safeguards like masks and social distancing.
The fact that people seem to recognize the importance of combating the virus has made it easier and more enjoyable to make door-to-door stops at local businesses, Hamilton said.
“We’re trying to make sure all our businesses are doing OK and still pushing through this hard time,” he said.
To reach as many businesses as possible, Hamilton usually picks an area in the city, for example Oakland Avenue, and tries to interact with the owners or employees of every establishment on that street. During his rounds, Hamilton has also handed out floor and door decals that encourage social distancing and masking.
On a normal day, Hamilton starts visiting establishments at around 9 or 10 a.m., which makes it more likely he’ll run into the owner, and gets to about 20 to 25 businesses in a single day. On a good day, he’s managed to visit about 35.
“It’s not a hard day, but it can be long just because you want to try to cover an area or so many different places,” he said.
Hamilton said about 99% of the businesses he walks into on a daily basis are in support of following county masking requirements, social distancing and other guidelines.
“You do have some businesses that are, I would say, not in compliance,” he said.
Starting on July 14, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy issued a county-wide mask mandate, which he has since extended through Sept. 30. Although Grandy said the county wouldn’t instruct officers to enforce it, the mandate requires employees of and visitors to businesses, organizations or venues to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
As a Johnson City employee, Hamilton’s role isn’t to actively enforce the county mask requirement, but to instead promote safe practices.
Hamilton said a few businesses have been lax on enforcing mask wearing among staff and customers, which has caused some complaints.
“It’s just more or less frustration,” he said. “I don’t think that it’s necessarily that they don’t want to do it, but they’re just trying to find that ‘normal’ again and whatever they can do to make it feel like what they used to have.”
Hamilton said he encourages owners to continue to do what is best for their business, but he lets them know that many other businesses wholeheartedly support mask requirements. He added that, at the end of the day, reducing the spread of the virus reduces the chance of another economic shutdown.
Hamilton said he’s only encountered a couple of business leaders that were rude when he approached them, but many have been in support of the mandate.
“Every day’s just a new opportunity to encourage the owner or the business, and I think it gives then a different perspective coming from somebody else,” he said.
Having visited and revisited many locations in Johnson City, Hamilton said he’s now developed a relationship with employees and business owners.
“It’s good to be able to go into a business and call somebody by their name and just have a conversation with them,” he said. “It would be a business-like conversation, but it just makes everything else go smooth.”