When Tracy Laughlin of Greeneville walks across the stage to receive his diploma at East Tennessee State University today, he will share the moment with his wife and his four children, ages 16, 13, 7, and 5.
“Having my wife and children come to my graduation is a real joy for me because I have preached to them that even though life has its setbacks, as long as you’re willing to put in the work, you can accomplish anything,” Laughlin said.
Just a few years ago, Laughlin was at a professional crossroads, feeling unfulfilled in his manufacturing position and trying to decide how he could change his life.
“The setback I have overcome is feeling stuck in life,” he said. “At my previous job, I felt like there was no way out and that was the only thing for me moving forward, until one day I got the courage to go out and pursue something better.”
The change came with the realization that he needed to complete a college degree in order to pursue the career he desired in health care.
After earning an associate degree at Walters State Community College, Laughlin decided to complete his bachelor of science degree in respiratory therapy at ETSU because he wanted a job that allowed him to provide hands-on care to patients.
“I chose to come into respiratory therapy not because of COVID-19,” he said. “I chose it slightly before COVID hit the U.S. But seeing the effort, hard work and hours that the therapists put in with the patients suffering from COVID has really inspired me to move forward and give everything that I can for the field.”
At first, Laughlin was apprehensive about returning to school.
“The fact that I am older than everybody, that kind of made me nervous about coming back,” he said. “But we’ve all become really close, and I was accepted into the group. It’s been a real eye-opener to someone who thought they were lost in the world.”
The two years that it took him to complete the program have flown by for Laughlin, and he already has a full-time respiratory therapy job lined up at a local hospital after he graduates.
“It’s very rewarding to know that going through the program and leaving it now, I already have the security of a job,” Laughlin said. “I don’t have to go out and hunt for one, and I feel like it’s because of the education I’ve received.
“I feel very confident in my ability to do the job. We spent many hours in clinical, and our instructors were always there to push us. Coming back to school, and especially ETSU, has been the best decision I’ve ever made.”
As he looks forward to his new job, Laughlin shares his story with others who might feel stuck and looking for a way to improve their lives: “The best thing that I could tell them is that you just have to put one foot in front of the other when you start school or pursue another career. Just make the choice to do it.”