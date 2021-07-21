A Norfolk Southern train operating through Johnson City Tuesday experienced a mechanical issue involving three rail cars, which required the train to stop. Several railroad crossings in the area were blocked by the train for more than an hour while the train crew inspected the rail cars to ensure the continued safe movement of the train. “Wayside detectors alongside the tracks monitor passing rail cars in real-time and send alerts when potential defects are identified,” said Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, manager of Media Relations for Norfolk Southern Corporation.
