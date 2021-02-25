The McKinney Center is hosting a five-weekend arts and crafts market series beginning on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27.
The arts and crafts market series will be socially distanced and the event will be held inside the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, as well as outside the center in the upper parking lot area.
The arts and crafts market series, which will be held on select weekends through July, will feature pieces for sale by local and regional artists. A variety of handcrafted goods will be available for purchase including photographs, soap, print and fabric art, pottery, paintings, wood carvings and more.
There is a $1 admission fee to the arts and crafts market and all proceeds go directly to the McKinney Center’s K-12 scholarship program. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to students who wish to take art classes at the McKinney Center.
The arts and crafts marketplace will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, March 5, May 7, June 11 and July 9 from noon until 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 27, March 6, May 8, June 12 and July 10 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information on the arts and crafts market series, or for more information on how to become a vendor at the market, visit mckinneycenter.com or call the McKinney Center at (423) 753-0526