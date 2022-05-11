ELIZABETHTON — Tracy McAbee has announced that he will step down as director of the Carter County School System to take a similar post in Middle Tennessee.
“I have been offered the director of schools position in Lewis County. This is a time of excitement for a new chapter in our lives, and a bit of sadness to leave the school system in Carter County. I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team in Carter County and I look forward to being part of the Panther team in the near future,” McAbee said.
He said the move was made to be closer to family members.
The county is southwest of Nashville, and sits on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The county was named for explorer Meriwether Lewis of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The county was named for Lewis, who died while passing through the county in 1809. Lewis County had a population of 12,582 in 2020.
The Lewis County Board of Education met Tuesday night in regular session and announced that McAbee would be the new director of schools. The board unanimously voted to proceed with contract negotiations with McAbee. McAbee said Wednesday from his office in Carter County that he plans to leave Carter County at the end of June.
McAbee served as director of schools for Carter County for two years, taking over as leader of the school system during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a topsy-turvy time for a new person,” McAbee said of his first year in 2020. He said the quarantine restrictions made it difficult for him to go around and introduce himself to educational and governmental leaders that a director of schools had to develop working relationships with. He said it was also a time when all institutions were entering uncharted waters of how to cope with a pandemic.
A big part of the unknowns was how to administer and evaluate remote learning, a form of teaching that had been barely used by secondary and primary schools before the pandemic.
“We were all learning,” McAbee said. He described how Carter County and other school districts came together to share and understand their experiences and ways to move forward despite the pandemic.
In contrast with the 2020-2021 year of COVID-19, McAbee’s second year as director of the Carter County Schools saw progress on several major projects.
“I am glad with the creation of the middle college with Northeast State and with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton,” McAbee said. Another big project that McAbee and his staff are still playing a role in is the education hub that is being developed with state encouragement at the Workforce Development Complex.
McAbee said that project could make the center an education hub for the region.
McAbee and the board of education were also working with the Carter County Commission to expand Hunter Elementary School to be the largest elementary school in the district, with more than 900 students.