The mayors of Sullivan and Washington counties say there is no mystery to a new model being proposed for economic development in the region.
“It’s no secret,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in what they called “an open letter on regionalism” released on Thursday. “The resulting proposal is simple. Financially, local governments are asked for exactly this. Zero.”
Venable and Grandy said they issued the statement to address “ongoing regional conversations about how best to magnify the voice of Northeast Tennessee on economic, entrepreneurial, tourism and workforce development.”
Their comments followed concerns expressed by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen regarding the creation of a new “regional hub” for economic development structured under the umbrella of the First Tennessee Development District. Kingsport officials said they have not been included in the process.
“If you want to cooperate and I have to read about it in the Johnson City newspaper to find out what’s happening, that to me is not regionalism,” the Kingsport Times News reported Vice-Mayor Colette George telling her colleagues earlier this week.
Venable and Grandy said under the FTDD proposal “already budgeted dollars going to industrial development organizations, such as NETWORKS and NETREP, would continue to fund the staff already in place.”
What will change, they said, is “the region’s vital business leaders, from manufacturers to retail, higher education to banking” will be asked to join local government leaders at the economic development table.
“What would they bring? Major new private funding, leadership and a keen desire to help our region build a more entrepreneurially focused economy that can help keep our best and brightest at home.”
At the same time, the two mayors said local government leaders will not be asked to give up any of their authority.
“Nothing. Not one stitch of sovereignty. Not one direct employee. Not one dollar.”
Earlier this month, Grandy told members of Washington County’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee that he wanted to give them a “heads up” to what is coming in economic development in the new year.
The mayor said the FTDD hub will provide a more regional approach to shared goals, such as entrepreneurship, workforce development and tourism. Grandy said the regional partnership is set to begin with five counties in the district’s region participating.
Grandy also told Washington County commissioners that because the “FTDD already serves as a platform to bring political entities together, it just made sense to use that platform without creating a new one.”
That was a one of the suggestions included in a report from the Mayors Blue Ribbon Task Force on Regional Cooperation that was released in January.