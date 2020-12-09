Area business and government leaders are looking to the First Tennessee Development District to serve as a new conduit for economic growth in the region.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said recently the district, an association of local governments representing Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, will provide the platform for a more robust approach to regional economic development.
“It will provide us with a much bigger footprint,” Grandy told members of Washington County’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee last week.
He said the idea is to combine existing players in economic development, such as the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, under the umbrella of a “regional hub” established as an “offshoot” of the development district.
“The FTDD already serves as a platform to bring political entities together, it just made sense to use that platform without creating a new one,” Grandy said.
The mayors of eight counties, as well as mayors of the towns and cities in the Northeast Tennessee region, serve on the district’s board of directors.
Grandy said a “handshake agreement” has been reached with a prospective CEO of the regional hub, and the new “coordinated effort” to economic development is expected to begin in early 2021. He said the county will continue to fund NETREP, which will coordinate its development efforts with the new hub.
NETREP covers economic development in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Grandy told Washington County commissioners last week he wanted to give them a “heads up” to what is coming in economic development in the new year.
“This will give us a different look to the outside world when businesses consider coming here,” he said.
The mayor said the hub will provide a more regional approach to shared goals, such as entrepreneurship, workforce development and tourism. Grandy said the regional partnership is set to begin with five counties in the district’s region participating.
He said three others are expected to join soon after. That includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties with its NETWORKS Partnership.
“Sullivan County is involved, but the NETWORKS structure is much more complicated,” Grandy said. “So it’s not aligned today.”
Grandy said the regional economic hub will be established as a public/private partnership that will be overseen by a 11-member executive board. That board will include four mayors from the development district.
A 30-member advisory board will also have a say in its operation.