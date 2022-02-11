ROAN MOUNTAIN — State, city and county leaders from the eight counties of the First Tennessee Development District spent part of Friday touring the former prison in Roan Mountain many hope will house a drug rehabilitation program.
More than 50 mayors, state senators, state representatives and leaders from county and city governments joined the walk through the Northeast Correctional Complex former work camp.
Print and television journalists, however, were denied access to the tour by the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The state closed the facility last year as a prison, but Criminal Court Judges Lisa Rice and Stacy Street of the 1st Judicial District and Jim Goodwin of the 2nd Judicial District have a plan for the facility's next mission: Housing a drug rehabilitation program directly supervised by the judges.
In the past few months the judges have gone before county commissions and city councils in the eight counties to persuade those bodies to help fund a treatment facility with the millions of dollars those governments received in the settlement of the Sullivan County “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit.
During Friday's tour, the judges showed them through the sleeping areas and other living areas that would house the people sent by the courts to turn around their lives. The judges were aided by state legislators, including Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. Tim Hicks.
Crowe is familiar with the evolution of the work camp, representing the Roan Mountain area when the camp opened its doors as an annex facility to the prison in Mountain City.
He said he and the other legislators representing the community fought the plans to close the Roan Mountain annex.
From its beginning, Crowe said he had seen the contributions the prison had made to the community. Not only did it provide jobs for guards and other personnel, he said it proved invaluable as a work camp in providing free labor for local governments, schools, churches, parks and nonprofits.
That contribution to the community is now gone, but the senator is all on board for its next chapter, changing the hopelessness of drug addicts into people who have a drug-free and hopeful future.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is also a supporter.
She has suggested an expansion of the facility’s contribution to the inmates it would serve, working on a plan to transform the county-owned Workforce Development Complex in Stoney Creek into a career technical education center for the region. She has suggested that the inmates from the drug treatment facility could be allowed to take courses at the technical education center, giving them the skills and knowledge they would need to restart their lives on a lucrative and fulfilling new path.
Crowe said that in addition to teaching new skills, the center could also enable the inmates to get their GEDs, and such basics as learning how to live with a budget and perhaps even earn a driver’s license.
While Crowe, Hicks, Street and Woodby are all in the neighborhood of the old work camp, others have noted its potential for transforming the drug problems across the region.
Mayor Richard Venable of Sullivan County said Street, Rice and Goodwin spoke about the plans for the drug treatment facility at a meeting of the Sullivan County Commission. He said the impression of the impact the plan would have for Sullivan County drug treatment efforts was reinforced by Goodwin.
“Some commissioners suggested that some of the drug settlement money for Sullivan County should be kept for things Judge Goodwin might need. Judge Goodwin told them “no, put it all the Carter County facility. We need it.”
Woodby said that if the plan was approved by the state, the building would be transferred from the Department of Corrections to the Department of General Services.
Crowe and Woodby said the facility is currently in very good shape. The prison has an almost-new roof and Crowe said the sewage treatment facility is in great shape, making water that is clean enough to swim in, he said. He and Woodby said the sewage treatment facility might be extended for use by the Roan Mountain and Hampton communities.