ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said Monday that an invitation made last week for members of the Carter County Commission and their families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine was made at the suggestion of Carter County Health Department personnel.
In her statement, Woodby said “Late Tuesday evening I received a phone call from our local health department personnel that Carter County would be receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than originally expected. I was told that the supply was excess and did not affect the current vaccines allocated for the first responders and frontline healthcare workers who had already registered to receive the vaccine.”
Woodby went on to say in the statement that the health department personnel asked her to extend an invitation for vaccination to Carter County commissioners and their high-risk family members. “I did just that,” Woodby said of extending the invitation.
She said the health department also extended the invitation to the teachers and staff of the Carter County School System and the Elizabethton City School System.
“I hope this will clear up the confusion that is circulating through our community,” Woodby said. “I have a deep gratitude for all our first responders and frontline healthcare workers. They are our heroes.”
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Department, said he was not present for the incident and could not comment on the invitation.
“We are continuing to follow the priorities set by the state,” Kirschke said. He said Monday night that the vaccinations being given by the county health departments are still being given to first responders and school nurses at this time.
Several county commissioners rejected the invitation and refused to receive the vaccination ahead of those who had a higher priority.
Commissioner Mike Hill of the 2nd Commission District (Roan Mountain) said “even if such an offer was made by the health department, the mayor should have immediately recognized this as special treatment and declined.”
Hill said the law on special treatment specifies “no official, employee or appointee shall disclose or use information not available to members of the general public and gained by reason her or his official position to secure a special privilege, benefit or exemption for herself, himself, or any other person or business entity.”