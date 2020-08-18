ELIZABETHTON — The report on the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Carter County will give a shock to people who keep up with the tally. One somber and indisputable statistic is that there have been three new deaths from COVID-19.
Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett paused to express his sadness at the loss of life as he was discussing the statistics with the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday evening. His report caused sadness and no one spoke for a few moments.
But Barnett talked a lot about another statistic that he said was misleading and will probably be misunderstood by some people. The report for Wednesday appears to indicate there are an additional 74 positive Carter County cases.
“Those are not new cases,” Barnett explained to the committee. “I don’t know who was doing the figuring, but they had to make a correction. Apparently a mistake was found in the older numbers which should have been originally been designated for Carter County. The mistake was just found and the correction was made by adding the 74 cases to Carter County’s total on Wednesday. He said the total active cases will now be around 560 to 570.
“What worries me is that someone will see those increases and they know that school has just started back and they will immediately think that these are spikes caused by the start of school.”
Barnett told the committee that Gov. Bill Lee is opposed to shutting down businesses again. “The governor will be announcing his future plans on Aug. 29,” Barnett said.
Barnett was talking to the committee through a Zoom electronic meeting. He told the committee that the believed the governor will not extend the privilege of holding pubic meetings by Zoom past Aug. 29.