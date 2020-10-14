UNICOI — Candidates in the running for election as Unicoi mayor and two open aldermen seats came to the table for a candidates’ forum Tuesday night in Unicoi.
Hosted by the Unicoi County Republican Party and moderated by former party chairman Jim Buchanan, the 2½-hour forum was held outdoors at the town’s new Doug Hopson Buffalo Pavilion.
The event featured opening and closing comments and a question-and-answer session with mayoral candidate Kathy Bullen and Unicoi’s incumbent mayor Johnny Lynch, and aldermen candidates Debbie Bennett, Roger Cooper and incumbent Jeff Linville.
Hot topics included a call for more civility at town meetings; support for the town’s small food business incubator, Mountain Harvest Kitchen; the use of grant funding for town projects; and the candidates’ response to rumored calls to do away with Unicoi’s new police department and to unincorporate the town.
Three areas on which all the candidates agreed were their individual support and commendations for the police department, the importance of the utilization of grants to accomplish town goals without a property tax and a pledge from each candidate to never take action to dissolve the town.
While Cooper qualified his vow not to dissolve Unicoi’s incorporation by saying it would be impossible to gather enough signatures to place the issue of a ballot, Lynch and Bullen recalled the matter has been brought to a vote and rejected by voters in the past. Lynch, who has served on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for all of the town’s 25 years, said he had also witnessed a second attempt to dissolve the incorporation and that calls for such a dissolution continue to be a threat.
While all of the candidates conceded grant funding awarded to establish the kitchen would have to be repaid if the facility is not continuously used as a small food business incubator for a minimum of 20 years, Cooper, Bullen and Bennett noted the kitchen is operating at a greater deficit than anticipated and that efforts should be made to reduce its costs.
Cooper called for a thorough study to identify any means by which the kitchen operations can be brought closer to breaking even. Linville noted the kitchen is still growing and its use has doubled in the past year. Bullen called for a search for any financial support for the kitchen that may be available from sources outside the town.
Lynch agreed with Bullen’s call to look for support for the kitchen elsewhere in the region and said the facility is esteemed by many people outside Unicoi. To date, Lynch said, the kitchen has helped create 31 new business, 90 new jobs and approximately $1 million in private investment.
One question put to the candidates was what they would like to change about the town if elected.
Bennett repeated her call for less dissension and more teamwork among the town’s elected officials and citizens and listed improved safety at the town’s many railroad crossings, more cautious use of grant funding and a careful balance of economic growth and preservation of the town’s natural resources and quality of life.
Cooper said he would like to see more civility, transparency, communication and citizens’ input in the management of the town, reduction of town debt and the opening of town facilities for use by private citizens rather than nonprofit organizations only.
Linville said he would like to continue recent improvements in cooperation between the governments of Unicoi, Erwin and Unicoi County and increased investment in road improvements similar to a $200,000 increase included this year’s budget.
Bullen said she would like to see improvement in communication between town’s elected officials, employees and citizens and more citizen involvement in the processes of government.
Lynch said he would like to improve ambulance and other emergency response times to the north end of the county.
A video recording of the entire forum is available on the town of Unicoi’s Facebook page.