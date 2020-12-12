ELIZABETHTON — Curt Alexander was elected to his eighth consecutive term as mayor of Elizabethton last Thursday. As has often been the case during the long streak, the Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously to extend Alexander’s leadership.
Following his election, Alexander answered five questions from the Johnson City Press:
When you first came on the Council, did you want to serve a long term as mayor?
I never thought I would be on the city council this long, much less serve this long as mayor. I thought I would just serve a term or two. But I found it to be fun and I kept on having fun. It still is fun.
Would you like to continue serving as mayor after 2022?
I had not planned on running for another term on City Council. But my children are getting older. I want to spend more time with them.
You work in finance and investments. Do you think that your expertise helps the city when it has to decide about borrowing money for big projects?
Yes, I feel that has been a help. Not everyone understands finance, so I can help then understand if it is a good time to borrow money for a big project, or if it is just not the right time and it would be better to wait awhile and do the project when the market is better. We have done that. But we have been fortunate that for much of our time the interest rates have been at historic lows. …We have been able to save over $100,000 in interest payments by refinancing.
What are some things about Elizabethton that make you proud?
I am proud of the improvements that the city school system has made. I believe it is one of the best school systems in the state.
I understand you have a close relationship with Richard VanHuss, the director of the Elizabethton City School System
Yes, we were best friends growing up and were close in high school and college. There is no one that is more proud of Elizabethton and the school system than Richard.