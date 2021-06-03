ELIZABETHTON — With the warming weather of spring, the Carter County Highway Department has been busy. Shannon Burchett, assistant road superintendent for the county gave an extensive report of the department’s activity to the Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission on Thursday evening.
One of the most watched projects is the clearing of last week’s storm damage from Browns Branch Road. Burchett said the road is open, but there is still a large amount of fallen trees to be removed. from the area.
The largest part of the department’s work in May has been paving. Burchett said the roads paved during the month include Happy Valley Road, Old Milligan Highway, Arlington Drive, Mountain View Drive, Monument Court, Brookdale Drive, Wildwood Drive, Woodhaven Road, Joy Drive, and Jewel Street. The total amount of asphalt tonnage used during the month was 40,152.25 tons.
Other daily projects besides paving carried out during the monthincluded mowing, ditching, pot hole patching, replacing road signs, brush and tree removal and installing culverts.
Countywide mowing started on May 24.
One safety improvement reported by Burchett was the installation of caution lights were installedon Minton Hollow Road on May 18. That road leads to the Carter County landfill and very large trucks going to the landfill use that narrow road with its sharp curve. There have been several wrecks involving trucks on the curve, including county-owned trucks. The cost to the Highway Department for the caution light installation was $9,000.
Burchett also reported on three bridge projects. He said work on the Hodge Branch Bridge has been completed and the bridge was dedicated to J.N. Taylor and Freeman Taylor on May 22. Freeman Road Bridge is still under construction, with Summers-Taylor the contractor on the project. Blevins Hollow Bridge has been approved for the start of construction.
Following the report, committee member Nancy Brown complemented the Highway Department for the amount of work it has accomplished.