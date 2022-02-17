Republican voters in Washington County are set to decide a number of races for courthouse offices in the May 3 primary that will effectively determine the outcome of the Aug. 4 general election.
Those races include contested races for sheriff and county clerk.
Interim incumbent Keith Sexton, Michael Templeton and Leighta Laitinen all met Thursday’s qualifying deadline to appear as candidates in the Republican primary for sheriff.
Danny Edens and Cheryl Storey have also submitted their petitions to appear as Republicans on the May ballot for county clerk. Because no Democratic or independent candidates have qualified in either of those races, the winners of the May Republican primary will appear uncontested on the August ballot.
Likewise, Republican incumbents for three other courthouse offices will be unopposed in the general election.
That’s because no candidates have qualified to challenge Trustee Rick Storey, Register of Deeds Teresa H. Bowman and Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes either in the primary or general election.
Meanwhile, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy will see a challenge from County Commissioner Robert H. “Robbie” Tester in the May 3 Republican Primary. The winner of that GOP race will face Larry Reeves, an independent candidate, in August.
Two Democratic candidates have qualified in Washington County to appear on the May 3 ballot. One is incumbent County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who is unopposed for the 11th District Seat in both the Democratic primary and the general election.
Ben Putland also submitted his qualifying papers as a Democrat in the commission’s 10th District. He will face former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, and independent candidate Donald Feathers Jr. in the August general election.
Independent candidates seeking to appear on the general election ballot also had to meet Thursday’s qualifying deadline. Candidates have until Feb. 24 to withdraw their qualifying petitions before the Washington County Election Commission meets the next day to set the May 3 ballot.
Republican voters will also decide a number of judicial races in the 1st Judicial District. Steve Finney is the only GOP candidate to file for district attorney general of Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. Incumbent Public Defender Jeff Kelly also faces no challenger for his position.
Chancellor John Rambo, Circuit Court Part I Judge J. Eddie Lauderback, Criminal Court Part I Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice and Criminal Court Part II Judge Stacy L. Street have no opponents in either the May GOP primary or the general election.
In other judicial races on the Republican Primary ballot:
• Suzanne Cook will face Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis for Circuit Court Part II judge.
• Incumbent General Sessions Court Part I Judge Robert G. Lincoln faces Todd Hull.
• Incumbent General Sessions Court Part II Judge Janet Vest Hardin squares off against Joshua P. Sutherland III. The winner will face independent candidate Jesse James Campbell in the August general election.
• Johnathan A. Minga, Michael Rasnake and Stephanie Sherwood are seeking the nomination for General Sessions Court judge Part III.
In Republican races for the Washington County Commission:
• Richard Tucker and Isaac Moore are seeking to fill the seat in the 1st District;
• Marty Johnson and Jason Day are vying for the chance to face independent candidate Billy Austin in August for the 2nd District seat;
• Incumbent Jerome K. Fitzgerald is unopposed in the 3rd District;
• Josh Edens and Todd Hensley are vying for the seat in the 4th District;
• Incumbent Bryan Davenport is unopposed in the 5th District;
• Incumbent Greg Matherly is unopposed in the 6th District;
• Larry England is unopposed in the 7th District;
• Incumbent Freddie Malone is unopposed in the 8th District, but will face independent candidate Scott Keith Holly in August;
• Incumbent Suzy Williams is unopposed in the 9th District;
• Lewis Wexler Jr. and Larry N. Grogan are vying for the 12th District seat;
• Incumbent Kenneth “Kenny” Huffine is unopposed in the 13th District;
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler is unopposed in the 14th District; and
• Mike Rice and Ben Carder are vying for the seat in the 15th District.
Races to fill six seats on the Washington County Board of Education are also on the Republican Primary ballot. Vince Walters, Cody Day, incumbent Keith Ervin, Kerrie Aistrop, incumbent Annette Buchanan and James Murphy are vying for three seats in District 1.
In District 2, Gregg Huddlestone and incumbent David Hammond have qualified as Republicans to meet incumbent independent candidate Chad Fleenor for three seats in the August election.
Another race on the May ballot is the 1st District constable race, which sees Andy Register running for the position as a Republican. He will face Lisa Shaw-Lewis, an independent candidate, in August.