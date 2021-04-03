ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning to use a private company at three of its concession stands this season. Bruce Miller, doing business as MaxDogs, has been selected to operate the stands at Lions Park Field, Cat Island Park and Franklin Pool. MaxDogs has successfully operated concessions stands in the past for the city at Joe O’Brien Field and Franklin Pool. The new agreement would be for two years and is set to be approved by the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday.
Under the agreement, MaxDogs would pay the city 15 percent of total gross sales after sales tax. MaxDogs would have the right to sell food, soft drinks, hot drinks, and candies to the public. MaxDogs would not be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, nor fireworks. The items sold would range in price from 2 for $1 for Cow Tales to $7 for a breakfast platter.