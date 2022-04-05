Capt. Matthew Croy (center) has some pretty good role models as a law enforcement leader. In addition Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw (right), Croy also has the guidance of his father Rocky Croy (left), who is a retired captain with the Carter County Sheriff's Office. His grandfather, Clyde Croy, was also a captain with the Elizabethton Police Department. Matthew was promoted to captain on Tuesday afternoon in Elizabethton City Council Chambers.